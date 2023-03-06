(WHTM) – Seven Nittany Lions were in Indianapolis for the NFL Draft Scouting Combine meeting with NFL teams and showcasing their talents.

The annual event brings hundreds of NFL Draft prospects and all 32 teams to one place for several days worth of networking, workouts, and media events.

Representing Penn State was cornerback Joey Porter Jr., safety Ji’Ayir Brown, tight end Brenton Strange, offensive lineman Juice Scruggs, wide receivers Parker Washington and Mitchell Tinsley, and defensive lineman P.J. Mustipher.

Porter Jr., projected by most NFL Draft analysts to be a first-round pick, ran a 4.46-second 40-year dash, had a 35″ vertical jump, a 10′ 9″ broad jump, and benched 17 reps.

Thirteen of the 29 cornerbacks who ran a 40-yard dash posted a faster time than Porter Jr., who measured in at 6′ 2.5″ with a 34″ wingspan. He was tied for the second-best bench press among the cornerback class.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 03: Defensive back Ji’Ayir Brown of Penn State participates in a drill during the NFL Combine during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 03, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 05: Juice Scruggs of Penn State participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 05, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 04: Brenton Strange of Penn State participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 04, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 04: Mitchell Tinsley of Penn State participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 04, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Penn State defensive lineman PJ Mustipher runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 02: Defensive lineman P J Mustipher of Penn State participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 02, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The former Nittany Lions tight end Strange also posted strong numbers on the bench press with 23, tied for the most at his position, and the fourth-best vertical at 36″. However, he ran a 4.70 40-yard dash, tied for the third-worst among tight ends at the combine.

Brown had the third-slowest 40-yard dash among safeties at 4.65 seconds and had a 32.5″ vertical. His 18 bench reps were among the top five for safeties and he’s projected to be a day two or early day three pick during the draft.

Washington, projected to be selected on the second day of the draft, only participated in the bench press where he recorded 16 reps. He measured in at 5’10” and weighed in at 204 pounds.

Tinsley posted a 4.60 40-yard dash with a 35.5″ vertical jump, a 10′ broad jump, and 14 bench reps. The Western Kentucky transfer is projected to be drafted either in the late rounds or be an undrafted free agent.

Scruggs, projected to be a day three pick, had a 5.22 40-yard dash, a 32″ vertical, and an 8’6″ broad jump. The former Nittany Lions center was a two-year starter and team captain.

Mustipher, who spent five years with the Nittany Lions, had the slowest 40-yard dash time among defensive tackles at 5.41 seconds, the shortest broad jump at 8′, and the fewest bench reps with 19. Draft experts also project Mustipher to be a late draft pick or an undrafted free agent.

The NFL Draft begins on April 27 in Kansas City.