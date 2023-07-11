UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — Mike Gambino’s hire at Penn State seems to boil down to two things, Pat Kraft and Pat Kraft’s vision.

“I want to talk about hosting regionals. I want to talk about going to College World Series,” Gambino said. “So when Pat talks about those things, that gets me excited. I mean, it’s what makes you get in the car and drive down here.”

Penn State formally introduced Gambino Tuesday. He replaces Rob Cooper who resigned in May after an up-and-down tenure.

Gambino, who comes from Boston College, took his alma mater to the NCAA Regionals this year and worked alongside Kraft who served as BC’s athletics director up until 2022, when he came to Penn State. In a one-on-one with Nittany Nation, Gambino said outright he wouldn’t be here without Pat Kraft.

“A major part of the decision was Pat and Vinnie (James) and their investment in the program, what they’re doing going forward,” he said. “So I probably wouldn’t have considered it because I wouldn’t have known and understood that.”

But in just a short time, Gambino is sold on Happy Valley, almost smitten with the culture.

“It is really easy to see why people fall in love with this place,” he said. “”I’ve been here a week, and this place is special.”

Gambino painted a future where Penn State retained the state’s top talent, players like Central’s Paxton Kling who went to LSU, and DuBois Central’s Justin Miknis who played at Kent State.

“I want kids that want to win. I want kids that want to put the team first. I want kids that want to play in the big leagues. But I also want kids that care about and value of this degree, and care about representing the alumni, the school, the logo, and representing it well,” he said.

Gambino envisions NCAA Regionals and Super Regionals in Happy Valley and growing a program like Penn State Volleyball and Wrestling.

“If you talk about iconic brands in college athletics across the board, I mean, Penn State volleyball and Penn State wrestling are iconic across college athletics,” he said. “So to be able to come into an athletic department and we know what soccer has done here, and what field hockey, has done here will lacrosse (has done.) To be around leaders like that and then to be following an athletic director that wants to win national championships, that’s exciting.”