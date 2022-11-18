11. Penn State (8-2) at Indiana (4-6)

When: Saturday, November 5

Where: SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: See Penn State Radio Network

Three Things To Watch…

It appears to be James Franklin’s turn to break records. Penn State’s football coach has 99 career wins, and a victory at Rutgers would make him the fifth active coach in the Big Ten to join the triple digits club, joining Pat Fitzgerald, Kirk Ferentz, Jim Harbaugh and Bret Bielema. Franklin is 8-0 against Rutgers and the Scarlett Knights have not beaten Penn State since joining the Big Ten. It seems safe to mail the congratulations card. All-time James Franklin is 99-51.

Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen are primed for another big week. Rutgers is allowing 4.8 yards-per-carry against Big Ten opponents and Penn State has leaned on the run over the past few weeks as it tries getting its offensive line healthy. The Nittany Lions have rushed 40+ times in each of the last two games. The only other game this year Penn State has rushed that much was in the rain against Northwestern. Singleton is on a path to be Penn State’s first 1,000 yard rusher since Miles Sanders in 2018, and Saquon Barkley’s 1,076 freshman rushing record is well within reach.

Have we seen the last of Joey Porter Jr. and Olu Fashanu? It seems less and less likely that potential first round picks Joey Porter Jr. or Olu Fashanu will suit up for the Nittany Lions again. Porter Jr. missed Penn State’s win over Maryland with appendicitis and is questionable again this week, while Fashanu has missed the last two games with an undisclosed injury. Fashanu’s injury and impact on his playing time complicates his draft stock (he’s only started 8 career games) he hasn’t allowed a sack this season and has shot up draft boards.