UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — The toughest stretch of the basketball season awaits Micah Shrewsberry’s Nittany Lions as the team gets set to take on no. 1 Purdue this weekend.

“I don’t know what I did to somebody in the Big Ten office, but whatever I did, I apologize,” Shrewsberry jokingly said Thursday.

After games against Iowa and Michigan to begin the new year, Penn State heads to Philadelphia Sunday to play top ranked Purdue. From January 1-February 1 Penn State’s opponents currently have an 95-35 record after Purdue and Rutgers picked up wins Thursday.

Four of the team’s nine games come against ranked opponents, with Rutgers likely to make it five. It’s a brutal stretch of games for the Nittany Lions, but borrowing from the James Franklin playbook, Shrewsberry said the team is focused on one game at a time.

“We only play one at a time,” he said. “Basketball is such a crazy game. This is such a crazy league. If you start looking ahead, if you start playing and some other things like ain’t going to happen.”

Penn State is off to an 11-4 start on the season, with marquee wins against Iowa and at Illinois. Wednesday, Penn state’s five-game winning streak was snapped at Michigan. While Sunday’s game against Purdue is officially a home game for Penn State, the Nittany Lions will not return to the Bryce Jordan Center until hosting no. 11 Indiana on January 11.