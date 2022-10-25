UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — Penn State’s defense faces its biggest test Saturday when Ohio State’s high scoring offense comes to town and nobody is a more challenging matchup, perhaps in college football, than quarterback CJ Stroud.

The junior quarterback is one of the most electric players in college football. He’s one of two quarterbacks in the Big Ten averaging more than 300 yards-per-game, and his 28 touchdowns leads all of college football. His Heisman credentials are pretty obvious.

“Think at the end of the day you know their trigger man you know is what what makes them go,” said Penn state football coach James Franklin. “You know he’s the one that distributes the ball to all those different playmakers and and does a really good job doing it. He throws on the run as well as he throws from the pocket, which is which is somewhat unusual. He leads in the Heisman race for a reason.”

Stroud is overwhelmingly the top quarterback in the conference and his numbers are skewed by blowouts. Stroud has played in the fourth quarter in just four games this season, attempting just 15 passes. Still, the limited reps have kept him from amassing over 2,000 yards through seven games.

Download the Nittany Nation App for the most up-to-date news on Penn State sports.

But it could be the prefect test for Penn State’s “no fly zone.” The Nittany Lions’ secondary still leads college football in passes defended, Joey Porter Jr. (4th) and Kalen King (9th) both rank in the top-ten nationally and they face arguably the top receiving group in football with the likes of Marvin Harrison Jr., Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Emeka Egbuka.

“That’s a strength of ours for sure,” said coach Franklin. “We have a lot of confidence in those guys and we are going to need it. But I also know that these guys are talented enough up front and at tight end and at running back that if you put too much of an emphasis on that, they can beat you the other way, too, by running the ball. They do a good job of being balanced.”

While Penn State has been hit for yards at time this year, the Nittany Lions are allowing opposing teams to complete just 50-percent of passes, ranking third in college football.