UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) —Year two with Head Coach Micah Shrewsberry is underway and with a strong incoming freshmen class paired with a solid veteran core, he feels Penn State can take a big step forward this season.

Speaking with the media at the Men’s Basketball Media Day, Shrewsberry said Jalen Pickett has been the best player on the court this offseason and he’s very excited to see what he does this year. The fifth year senior led the Nittany Lions by averaging more than 13 points per game, plus he averaged 18 per game in the Big Ten Tournament. Pickett is one of six active division one players has 1,500 points, 500 rebounds, and 500 assists for their career.

Shrewsberry said on the first day of practice he teamed Pickett and four freshmen up to take on five veteran players and Pickett led the freshmen to the victory, which showed his growth on the court and as a leader.

“He’s kind of attacked in different ways whether it’s face up and driving, whether that be in the post, whether that’d be making three’s,” said Shrewsberry. “He’s doing it in a lot of different ways and still getting assists, still passing, still defending, and doing all those other things”

Opening night for Penn State is November 7th against Winthrop at the Bryce Jordan Center.