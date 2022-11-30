UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State women’s basketball fell for the first time this season, losing 89-68 to Virginia in the ACC/ Big Ten Challenge at the Bryce Jordan Center on Wednesday.

Senior Makenna Marisa lead the Lady Lions with 16 points, two rebounds, and an assist. Mir McLean had a double-double for the Cavaliers, finishing with 24 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists, and a steal.

The 89 points allowed is the most by the Lady Lions this year.

The 7-1 Lady Lions travel to Minneapolis to take on the 4-2 Gophers on Saturday at 8:30.