LINCOLN, Ne. (WTAJ) — Penn State women’s basketball fell 80-51 to Nebraska on Wednesday night.

Makenna Marisa lead the Lady Lions with 14 points. She and Anna Camden both made their 100th appearance in a Penn State uniform.

The Cornhuskers lead by as many as 34 points. Penn State only shot 29% from the floor all game.

Penn State’s next game is on Saturday at 12:30 at Iowa.