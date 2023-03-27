UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — Evan Mahaffey is in the NCAA transfer portal and becomes the first Nittany Lion to enter since Micah Shrewsberry announced he was leaving to coach Notre Dame.

If Mahaffey exits Happy Valley it will certainly sting.

The freshman from Ohio played in 34 games and was valued as a post player and ball handler. He averaged 2.8 points and 1.7 rebounds-per-game. He was expected to play a critical role in next season’s club.

Entering the transfer portal in basketball is less of a sure thing than in football. Mahaffey didn’t say goodbye to Penn State in a social media post and could still come back. Retaining him and the rest of Penn State’s coveted 2022 recruiting class, guys like Kebba Njie and Kanye Clary, will be a top priority.

Currently Mahaffey, Dallion Johnson, and Caleb Dorsey have all entered the portal.