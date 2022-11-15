UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — Guards Leilani Kapinus and Makenna Marisa each scored 21 in Penn State’s 77-63 win over Youngstown State moving the Lady Lions to 3-0.

In the win senior forward Johnasia Cash eclipsed the 1,000 career point mark. Cash, an all-conference selection in 2021, she sat out last season.

Freshman Shay Ciezki scored a career best 16 in the win. Ciezki has started the Lady Lions’ past two outings.

Penn State plays next on Friday at home against Bryant before welcoming Syracuse to the Bryce Jordan Center Monday.