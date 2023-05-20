UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Maryland clinched the Big Ten regular season title after defeating Penn State 7-4 in the final game of the regular season. This was also Penn State head coach Rob Cooper’s final game with the program after he announced his resignation on Saturday.

With the game tied at one in the fourth inning, the Terrapins took the lead on a solo home run from Matt Woods. In the bottom half of the frame the Nittany Lions scored three times. They tied the game at two on a RBI single from C.J. Pittaro and then a few batters later Johnny Piacentino plated two runs on an error by Nick Lorusso at third base.

Penn State led 4-2 in the sixth, but the Terrapins tied things up at four on a two run homer from Elijah Lambros.

It would stay tied at four until the eighth inning. A RBI single from Kevin Keister gave Maryland a 5-4 lead and a few batters later Nick Lorusso would give the Terrapins some insurance with a two run single.

Maryland finishes the season first in the Big Ten with a 17-7 record in conference play while Penn State only went 7-16 in Big Ten play which had them finish 13th.