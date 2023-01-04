ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 17 points shooting 6 for 10, Jett Howard scored 14 points and Michigan beat Penn State 79-69 on Wednesday night to end the Nittany Lions’ five-game winning streak.

The Wolverines (9-5, 3-0 Big Ten) last started 3-0 in conference play in the 2020-21 season when they won their first six and started the season 11-0 overall.

Penn State (11-4, 2-2) entered with an average margin of victory of 14.4 points during its win streak which included a 74-59 road win against then-No. 17 Illinois. The Nittany Lions led for just 1:37 against Michigan and never in the second half.

Tarris Reed Jr. made 1 of 2 foul shots and Michigan extended its 42-34 halftime lead to 61-47 with 11:20 left. Penn State closed to 72-69 on Camren Wynter’s jump shot with 2:17 remaining. Howard missed a jumper on Michigan’s next possession but Penn State failed to tie it when Andrew Funk missed a 3-pointer. Penn State missed its final three-shot attempts following Wynter’s basket.

Kobe Bufkin scored 14 points and Dug McDaniel 12 for Michigan.

Jalen Pickett scored 26 points for Penn State and Seth Lundy added 16.

Penn State faces top-ranked Purdue on Sunday. Michigan travels to Michigan State Saturday.