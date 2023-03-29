UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State has found its replacement men’s basketball coach.

According to CBS Sports Insider Jon Rothstein, VCU’s Mike Rhoades officially accepted Penn State’s head coaching position. Rhoades brings a strong resume to the position having played basketball at Lebanon Valley College in Annville, Pennsylvania.

He was a big part of VCU’s Final Four run in 2011 under Shaka Smart, and after a stint at Rice, he returned back to VCU and replaced Will Wade in 2017.

In six seasons he’s led VCU to the NCAA Tournament three times including this season when VCU won its first Atlantic Tournament title since 2015. He last coached a team with a losing record in his second year at Rice in 2015-16.

Rhoades replaces Micah Shrewsberry who decided to leave Penn State to become the next head coach of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.