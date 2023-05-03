UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — Penn State football landed a commit Wednesday night from Old Dominion transfer Alonzo Ford Jr., a 6-foot-3 defensive tackled out of Richmond, VA.

Ford recorded 72 combined tackles and four sacks in two seasons with the Monarchs who finished 3-9 in their first season in the Sun Belt Conference.

Following Penn State’s spring game, James Franklin spoke about adding depth and competition at several positions, including defensive tackle. He joins a position that includes HAkeem Beamon, Dvon Ellie, Coziah Izzard and Zane Durant among others.

Penn State opens the season at home on Saturday, September 2nd against West Virginia.