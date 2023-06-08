UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJT) — D’Marco Dunn is the second UNC transfers to join Penn State basketball this offseason, joining former teammate Puff Johnson.

Dunn played in 50 games in two seasons in Chapel Hill.

Last season he averaged 2.7 points-per-game while averaging 10 minutes of action. He scored a season high 14 in a mid-season win over Louisville.

Dunn was a top-100 recruit out of Westover High School. He joins former teammate Puff Johnson in Happy Valley.

Dunn is the ninth and final piece to what’s been massive haul for Mike Rhoades.

The first year Nittany Lion coach landed five players graded 89-or-better by 247 Sports, including reigning Atlantic 10 Player of the Year Ace Baldwin. VCU’s Nick Kern, Johnson, Temple’s Zack Hicks, Lafayette’s Leo O’Boyle, Qudus Wahab from Georgetown, Ray Quandis Mitchell from Missouri-Kansas City and Miami’s Favour Aire round out the team’s incoming transfers.

In May, Rhoades also added Icelandic pro Bragi Gudmundsson as a freshman recruit.

The transfers will join a group of returning Nittany Lions Kanye Clary, Jameel Brown and Demetrius Lilley, Andy Christos and Dan Conlan.