UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State wrestling beat Michigan 30-8 at a sold-out Bryce Jordan Center on Friday night.
The 15,975 fans was the sixth-largest crowd in NCAA wrestling history for an indoor dual.
Freshmen Shayne Van Ness (149,) Levi Haines (157,) and Alex Facundo (165) were 3-0 on the night.
|125
|#23 Jack Medley MICH tech fall Gary Steen PSU, 19-3 (TF; 5:37)
|0-5
|133
|#1 Roman Bravo-Young PSU dec. #12 Dylan Ragusin MICH, 4-2
|3-5
|141
|#4 Beau Bartlett PSU dec. #23 Cole Mattin MICH, 7-2
|6-5
|149
|#14 Shayne Van Ness PSU maj. dec. Fidel Mayora MICH, 14-4
|10-5
|157
|#17 Levi Haines PSU dec. #10 Will Lewan MICH, 3-1 (SV)
|13-5
|165
|#16 Alex Facundo PSU dec. #5 Cameron Amine MICH, 5-5 (TB1; RT crit.)
|16-5
|174
|#1 Carter Starocci PSU pinned #30 Max Maylor MICH, WBF (4:15)
|22-5
|184
|#1 Aaaron Brooks PSU maj. dec. #9 Matt Finesilver MICH, 14-4
|26-5
|197
|#4 Max Dean PSU maj. dec. Brendan Yatooma MICH, 10-1
|30-5
|285
|#2 Mason Parris MICH dec. #1 Greg Kerkvliet PSU, 3-1
|30-8
Penn State is now 9-0 on the season.
The Nittany Lions have a home meet against Michigan State on Sunday, January 22 at 1 PM from Rec Hall.