UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Before kickoff on Saturday, Penn State’s seniors will be honored one final time at Beaver Stadium. It’s always an emotional ceremony that players remember for a decade on.

Former Nittany Lion quarterback Shane McGregor remembers his final home game quite vividly.

“We were Wisconsin in 2012 and it was unseasonably warm, I remember,” said McGregor.

In the days leading up to the season finale, he poked his head inside an empty Beaver Stadium and soaked it all it.

“I walked on up to the very top and like, here is this cathedral that is vastly just no one’s there,” said McGregor. “And I don’t think I’ve ever seen it that way. You know, at any game day, people are always around. It was this empty place that a lot of crazy stuff happens and a lot of things that change lives, you know? So for for me, being in that introspective mood, that was something I’ll never forget.”

That Saturday, Penn State beat Wisconsin 24-21 in overtime. It was a celebratory win for a class that had endured so much.



While the circumstance are dramatically different, this has been one of the most unique eras of college athletics.

“The landscape has changed in the college football world, but the guys that we bring in this place, the guys that I have met over my time here– that hasn’t changed and that’s why I’m blessed to have come back,” said PJ Mustipher, a senior defensive tackle. “I’m blessed to say I played here.”



The Nittany Lions have 15 seniors on the roster. While some will choose to come back, some guys, like quarterback Sean Clifford, know Saturday’s game will be his last in Happy Valley.

“One of the first things that I was taught when I came to this program was appreciate it and the importance of it and being able to to really, you know, just think about all your blessings and never have any regrets,” said Clifford. “That’s one of the most proud things I am. I can say is I don’t regret anything. Have I regretted a throw? Yeah, for sure. Bunch of throws, hundreds of throw. But at the same time, you know, when it comes to how I approach the game, how I’ve approached every single day in the locker room, did I have some bad days? Yeah, for sure. But at the same time, I know I’ve given this program everything I got.”

Through the highs and lows, the seniors have grown along the way.

“Penn State, you know, it’s not like that everywhere else,” said Jonathan Sutherland, a senior linebacker. “You know, we have people in this building who care for you, not just as a football player, but as a person, you know. So obviously, it’s a it’s a great opportunity for someone to play big time football and get good academics as well and be surrounded by, you know, individuals who truly care for them.”

“It’s been a helluva ride here at Penn State and you know, you never want to see it come to an end, but nothing lasts forever,” said Ji’Ayir Brown, a senior safety.

Michigan State and no. 11 Penn State kickoff on Saturday at 4:00.