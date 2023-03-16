You can hear the Nittany Nation Big Dance Sidecast starting at 9:55 p.m. on Thursday, March 16 in the story below.

(WTAJ) — Penn State basketball is making history by returning to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament for the first time since 2011.

The team plays Texas A&M Thursday at 9:55 p.m. on TBS. While you watch the game, follow along with Andrew Clay, Anderley Penwell and former Nittany Lion great John Harrar. It’s the Nittany Nation Big Dance Sidecast. The crew will discuss Penn State’s game against Texas A&M as it’s happening and get insight from a Nittany Lion legend, one Micah Shrewsberry himself credited for this year’s success.

The Game

It’s Penn States’ first meeting with Texas A&M since 2017. The Nittany Lions are 0-3 all-time against the Aggies. Both teams are 8-2 in their last ten and come off conference championship losses.

The Players

Penn State is led by Jalen Pickett whose historic 18 points-per-game, 7 rebounds and 7 assist-per-game gave the program its first All-American since the 1950s. The Nittany Lions’ shooting is their specialty, guards Andrew Funk and Seth Lundy both led the Big Ten in three-point percentage, and three-point-shots made. Texas A&M is led by guards Wade Taylor and Tyrece Radford. Radford was a second-team All-SEC selection.

The History

Penn State basketball returns to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2011. The Nittany Lions are 9-11 all-time in the tournament but haven’t won a game in more than 20 years. The Nittany Lions upset of North Carolina in 2001 was the team’s last tournament win and the only time the team has made it out of the first weekend since the field expanded to 64 teams.