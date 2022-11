Andrew Clay talks with DC News Now’s Alex Flum stops by to break down the Terrapins ahead of Maryland’s matchup in Happy Valley. Penn State and Maryland play Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

This one-on-one interview is part of Nittany Nation Gameday, a Penn State football preview show that airs across Pennsylvania, Washington DC and in parts of New York. Check your local listings.