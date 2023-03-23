Following Micah Shrewsberry’s departure for Notre Dame, Lions 247’s Daniel Gallen joins Andrew to discuss the future of Penn State basketball. The two discuss possible candidates like associate head Adam Fisher, who has the team support, but also dive into some more obscure names like former Villanova head coach Jay Wright, and even South Carolina’s Dawn Staley.

On Wednesday, Micah Shrewsberry announced he was leaving Happy Valley, returning to his home state of Indiana to coach Notre Dame. In two seasons, he led Penn State back to the NCAA Tournament and won the program’s first tournament game in more than 20-years. But with significant roster turnover and a couple players in the transfer portal, Penn State faces one of its more challenging offseason in recent years.