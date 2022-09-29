Blue White Illustrated’s Thomas Frank Carr (@ThomasFrankCarr) stops by to preview Penn State’s home game against Northwestern. Thomas touches on Penn State’s schematic adjustments on offense, discusses the Nittany Lions star freshmen and breaks down Northwestern’s struggles.

Download the Nittany Nation App for the most up-to-date news on Penn State sports.

This segment airs as part of Nittany Nation Gameday, a weekly Penn State football TV show that broadcasts Saturdays on TV across PA, and in New York, Maryland and DC. Check your local listings.