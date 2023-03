The voice of Penn State basketball Steve Jones joins Andrew to preview the Nittany Lions return to March Madness. The Nittany Lions play Texas A&M Thursday night in the team’s first NCAA Tournament game since 2011. Andrew and Steve discuss the season, the team’s run to the tournament and the future as the team rides its biggest upswing since Taylor Battle’s iconic career.

