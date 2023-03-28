We kickoff our Road to the Draft coverage with a 1-on-1 with Blue-White Illustrated’s Thomas Frank Carr. He speaks with Nittany Nation reporter Ryan Risky on this latest podcast episode to talk about the Nittany Lions in this year’s draft class.

A year after Penn State saw a record eight players selected in the draft, another big year could be on the horizon with a group that includes Joey Porter Jr., who is likely to be the first Nittany Lion defensive back taken in the first round.