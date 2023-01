Nittany Nation’s Anderley Penwell goes 1-on-1 with Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz at Rose Bowl Media Day in Pasadena, Ca.

Diaz discusses the Rose Bowl experience, his first year at Penn State, and his defense’s performance all season.

Penn State plays Utah in the 2023 Rose Bowl, Monday January 2nd. Penn State is 1-3 all-time in the Rose Bowl and played in it last back in 2017.