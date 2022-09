IN THIS EPISODE

Penn State athletic director Pat Kraft sits down for an exclusive one-on-one with Nittany Nation director Andrew Clay. The two discuss all things Penn State and dive into the Beaver Stadium Project. Will it stay? Will it go? Kraft says he loves the facility but a decision will be based on what’s best for the school.

Nittany Nation is a Nexstar production and home of Penn State athletics coverage across Pennsylvania.