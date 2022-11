ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Andrew Clay talks with On3 film analyst for Blue White Illustrated, Thomas Frank Carr to discuss no. 15 Penn State’s matchup with Indiana. The Nittany Lions are coming off a 44-31 loss to no. 2 Ohio State.

All-time, Penn State is 23-2 against Indiana, dating back to 1993.