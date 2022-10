ALTOONA, PA (WTAJ) — Andrew Clay talks with Neil Rudel from the Altoona Mirror, and co-host of Nittany Nation Overtime, to discuss Penn State’s white out matchup with Minnesota. The Nittany Lions are coming off their first loss, an embarrassing dumping at Michigan 41-17.

Download the Nittany Nation App for the most up-to-date news on Penn State sports.

Penn State lost its last meeting with the Golden Gophers in 2019, but has won three-straight home matchups with Minnesota.