After a rough offensive performance in a 24-15 loss to Michigan, Penn State has fired offensive coordinator in a stunning move with two games remaining in the season. Drew Allar never got in sync and finished with just 70 passing yards as Penn State falls to 8-2 on the season, which eliminates them from being able to make it to the Big Ten Championship Game.

Ryan Risky is joined by Neil Rudel, Mark Brennan, and former Nittany Lion Justin Kurpeikis to break down the loss and see where Penn State goes from here.