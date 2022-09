ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Join the Nit Wits as they discuss Penn State’s 41-12 victory over Auburn.

WTAJ and Nittany Nation’s Anderley Penwell, Lions247’s Mark Brennan, Altoona Mirror’s Neil Rudel and guest former Penn State Coach Tom Bradley discuss Penn State’s 41-12 victory at Auburn. See all episodes

Download the Nittany Nation App for the most up-to-date news on Penn State sports.

Keep up to date on everything Penn State sports with our Nittany Nation Newsletter.