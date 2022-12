16 OCT 1993: PENN STATE TIGHT END KYLE BRADY DURING THE NITTANY LIONS 21-13 LOSS TO THE UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN. Mandatory Credit: Doug Pensinger/ALLSPORT

Former Penn State football star Kyle Brady joined Allie Berube to discuss Penn State’s lone Rose Bowl victory, a 38-20 victory over Oregon in 1995.

This interview is apart of Nittany Nation’s Rose Bowl Special, check your local Nittany Nation Station.

Penn State plays Utah in the 2023 Rose Bowl, Monday January 2nd. Penn State is 1-3 all-time in the Rose Bowl and played in it last back in 2017.