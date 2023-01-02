PASADENA, Calif. (WTAJ) — Pasadena, California has held the Rose Bowl for over 100 years and the Nittany Lions find themselves back in the game for the first time since 2017.

A historic match-up awaits Penn State as they look for their second win in Pasadena in program history against an unfamiliar foe, the Utah Utes. Penn State enters ranked 11th in the country after posing a 10-2 record.

On the other side, Utah enters its second straight Rose Bowl after winning the Pac-12 Championship for just the second time in program history. The 8th-ranked Utes, who went 10-3, will meet the Nittany Lions for the first time in history.

While the Nittany Lions are returning for the first time since 2017, Penn Staters are spread across the country, Nick Scott and Grant Haley, current players for the Los Angeles Rams, both loved their time at Penn State and the memorable trip to California in 2017.

“That season we won the Big Ten Championship, we were all fired up,” Scott said. “It was a great experience, unfortunately, we were on the wrong side of a classic. It was a special place to be.”

Utah has shown more of a powerful, Big Ten-style offense over the past two seasons, but what really makes them tick? Dana Greene, who covers Utah football for our sister station KTVX, answered just that.

“He’s (Quarterback Cam Rising) had an unbelievable season,” Greene said. “He is dangerous throwing the ball but I gotta tell ya, he’s just as dangerous running it. Penn States’ gotta have a spy on him ’cause he will take off.”

Greene did mention that Rising’s top two targets and leading rusher are out, which could limit the Ute’s offense compared to earlier this season.

Penn State will look to win its second Rose Bowl in program history on Monday, Jan. 2 at 5 p.m. The Nittany Lion’s lone Rose Bowl win came in 1995 as Penn State beat the Oregon Ducks 38-20.