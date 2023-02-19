UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — No. 1 Penn State wrestling beat Clarion 40-6 on Sunday at Rec Hall.

For the seventh time under Cael Sanderson, the Nittany Lions finished the dual meet season undefeated. It was also the 66th-straight sellout at Rec Hall.

The regular season Big Ten champions now look to the Big Ten Championship in Ann Arbor, March 4-5.