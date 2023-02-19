UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — No. 1 Penn State wrestling beat Clarion 40-6 on Sunday at Rec Hall.

For the seventh time under Cael Sanderson, the Nittany Lions finished the dual meet season undefeated. It was also the 66th-straight sellout at Rec Hall.

The regular season Big Ten champions now look to the Big Ten Championship in Ann Arbor, March 4-5.

125Gary Steen PSU dec. Joey Fischer CU, 5-13-0
133#1 Roman Bravo-Young PSU pinned Mason Prinkey CU, WBF (4:31)           9-0
141#5 Beau Barlett PSU maj. dec. Seth Koleno CU, 12-4    13-0
149#13 Shayne Van Ness PSU tech fall Kyle Schickel CU, 17-1 (TF: 4:59)18-0
157#8 Levi Haines PSU tech fall Trevor Elfvin CU, 18-3 (TF; 4:26)23-0
165#9 Alex Facundo PSU dec. Cam Pine CU, 16-1026-0
174#1 Carter Starocci PSU tech fall John Worthing CU, 19-3 (TF; 5:00)31-0
184#21 Will Feldkamp CU pinned Donovon Ball PSU, WBF (1:20)     31-6
197#3 Max Dean PSU dec. Ty Bagoly CU, 9-534-6
285#2 Greg Kerkvliet PSU pinned Austin Chapman CU, WBF (5:11) 40-6