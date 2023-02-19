UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — No. 1 Penn State wrestling beat Clarion 40-6 on Sunday at Rec Hall.
For the seventh time under Cael Sanderson, the Nittany Lions finished the dual meet season undefeated. It was also the 66th-straight sellout at Rec Hall.
The regular season Big Ten champions now look to the Big Ten Championship in Ann Arbor, March 4-5.
|125
|Gary Steen PSU dec. Joey Fischer CU, 5-1
|3-0
|133
|#1 Roman Bravo-Young PSU pinned Mason Prinkey CU, WBF (4:31)
|9-0
|141
|#5 Beau Barlett PSU maj. dec. Seth Koleno CU, 12-4
|13-0
|149
|#13 Shayne Van Ness PSU tech fall Kyle Schickel CU, 17-1 (TF: 4:59)
|18-0
|157
|#8 Levi Haines PSU tech fall Trevor Elfvin CU, 18-3 (TF; 4:26)
|23-0
|165
|#9 Alex Facundo PSU dec. Cam Pine CU, 16-10
|26-0
|174
|#1 Carter Starocci PSU tech fall John Worthing CU, 19-3 (TF; 5:00)
|31-0
|184
|#21 Will Feldkamp CU pinned Donovon Ball PSU, WBF (1:20)
|31-6
|197
|#3 Max Dean PSU dec. Ty Bagoly CU, 9-5
|34-6
|285
|#2 Greg Kerkvliet PSU pinned Austin Chapman CU, WBF (5:11)
|40-6