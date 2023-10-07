UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — No. 14 Penn State welcomed No. 24 Ohio State to Rec Hall for a ranked match in women’s volleyball. It would be a tight match throughout with the Nittany Lions beating the Buckeyes 3-2 in five sets.

The first set was back and forth with Penn State winning 25-23. The Buckeyes responded winning the next two sets to go up 2-1, but the Nittany Lions rebounded and evened things up with a 25-21 win in set four to set up a winner take all set five that Penn State won 15-7.

Penn State received great performances all around with Mac Podraza leading all players with 48 assists. Jess Mruzik led all attackers with 21 kills and Gillian Grimes kept multiple points alive with 23 digs.