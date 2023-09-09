UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — No.7 Penn State scored six rushing touchdowns to improve to 2-0 after a dominant win over Delaware 63-7.

Four players found the endzone on Saturday for Penn State on the ground. While Kaytron Allen had the most yards from a PSU rusher, going 19 for 103 yards and a score, Nicholas Singleton had three touchdowns on 12 carries for 47 yards.

Quarterbacks Drew Allar and Beau Pribula also ran in touchdowns for Penn State. Allar also found Tyler Warren for a 2-yard touchdown reception late in the 2nd quarter.

Allar had himself a game overall though, in just his second career start for the Nittany Lions Allar went 22/26 with 204 yards and one passing touchdown. Pribula would find Omari Evans for a four-yard receiving touchdown in the 4th quarter.

Penn State had two long successful drives to start the game, a 13-play, 60-yard drive eating up 5:50 to grab Singleton’s first touchdown of the game. This was followed by a 9-play, 37-yard drive that ended in a four-yard touchdown for Allen.

Penn State’s defense was also rolling. They allowed just five first downs, the lone touchdown to Marcus Yarns, who broke away in the first quarter for a 66-yard touchdown and came down with one interception.

The Nittany Lions will make their first road trip of the season on Sept. 16 as they take on Illinois at noon.