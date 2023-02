COLUMBUS, Oh. (WTAJ) — No. 9 Penn State men’s hockey fell 4-2 to no. 7 Ohio State on Saturday night.

The Nittany Lions beat the Buckeyes on Friday night and could not pull off the clean sweep.

Sophomore defenseman Cole McWard had three points for the Buckeyes.

Penn State is now 19-10-1 on the season. The Nittany Lions are off for a week before hosting no. 1 Minnesota on February 17-18 at Pegula Ice Arena.