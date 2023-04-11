UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– With thousands of alumni and Nittany Lion fans coming to watch Penn State’s Blue-White Game this weekend means that parking in could be a challenge.

You can watch the game for free on Saturday, April 15, but it will cost to park if you do not have a parking pass. Passes were given out in the 2022 season parking booklets, but ones for vehicles can be still bought ahead of the game at the Bryce Jordan Center’s ticket office.

It is $20 for regular vehicles to park, while RVs will cost $60 for day of parking. If you arrive on Friday in an RV you will have to park in the overnight RV lot which will cost $40 for a companion car for two-night parking and $100 for RV two-night parking.

The game is considered PSU’s unofficial annual spring reunion. For the last year’s Blue-White Game, about 62,000 people came.

Parking for Beaver Stadium will open at 8 a.m. Pass holders can find their spots at 8 a.m. in lots 17, 18, 31, and 41, while the day of parking will become available at noon for them. All other spots in the other lots are up for grabs for the non-pass holders once parking opens.

Cash or card will be accepted, and the traffic pattern will be the same as it would be on game day.

During the weekend, fans will get the chance to partake in many festivities with the Blue-White Boardwalk carnival. There will be many different vendors, carnival rides such as a Ferris wheel and tilt-a-whirl, food and games.

Other Penn State sports teams will be having games as well. A few are the woman’s softball team going against Rutgers throughout the weekend, and even the men’s volleyball team will be taking on Charleston (WV) on Friday.

Ending Blue-White weekend will be the Paterno Family Beaver Stadium Run for Special Olympics Pennsylvania. Participants can either run a 5k or walk two miles while helping to raise money for the Special Olympics Pennsylvania.

More information about the Blue-White Game can be found online by clicking here.