UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — As part of the Blue-White weekend, an annual run at Beaver Stadium is taking place on Sunday with a slight modification this year.

On April 16, Blue-White weekend will come to an end with the 14th annual Paterno Family Beaver Stadium Run for Special Olympics Pennsylvania. The event is expected to have more than 3,500 runners and walkers of all ages and the opportunity to participate in a 5K run or a 2-mile walk. If you can’t make the run but would still like to help, click here.

Opening kick-off begins at 10:30 a.m. with the first race starting at 11 a.m. The run begins near the Bryce Jordan Center on Curtin Road and cuts through Penn State’s campus and concludes inside Beaver Stadium.

This year, to honor the late-great Nittany Lion and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris, they are doing things a little differently.

“This year we’ve moved the finish line to the 34-yard line, which is the number that Franco wore when he played here at Penn State and Beaver Stadium,” Carolyn Donaldson, an organizer for the Paterno Family Beaver Stadium Run, said.

Since its creation, Franco would wait along the path and give runners and walkers high fives as they passed, so this year his wife is picking up where he left off.

“We’re going to have his beautiful wife, Dana Harris, be able to high-five every walker and runner who helps us with that Special Olympics fun drive,” Donaldson said.

Proceeds from the run will benefit Special Olympics Pennsylvania and the 13,000 children and adults that have intellectual disabilities.

Ahead of Sunday’s run, there are already 2,500 participants pre-registered. If you are interested in participating, you can register online now or in person on Friday, Saturday or Sunday at Medlar Field.

Those that have preregistered can receive their bibs and t-shirts at the Medlar Field Gates along Porter Road on the following dates and times.

Friday, April 14: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 15: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday, April 16: 7 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.