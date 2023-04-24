UNIVERSITY PARK, PA (WTAJ) — Penn State is becoming a bit of a tight end factory, and the Nittany Lions will have a fourth TE drafted since 2015 this week when Brenton Strange is selected in the NFL Draft.

Projected to go anywhere from the third rounds to seventh, ESPN grades him as the 61st best prospect. Thomas Frank Carr, film Analyst for Blue White Illustrated, says Strange’s skillset makes him a perfect pro in this day and age.

“Strange is a do-it-all versatile tight end that fits really well into the modern NFL game and the current evolution going on with the Shanahan style offense is,” he said. “Breton Strange fits into those offenses really well because he’s a receiver, he’s got receiver skills, he’s physical, he’s tough, and he can block. So he can play multiple positions from fullback to in-line tight end to splitting out wide.”

Strange is the latest in a string of Penn State tight ends heading to the NFL. In 2015 the Steelers drafted Jesse James in the fifth round. The Dolphins selected Mike Gesicki in the second round in 2018. The Steelers then took Pat Freiermuth in the second round in 2021. Strange may be the most balanced of the group and has significant mid-round value.

“Some team is going to be really happy that he is a part of their offense,” said Carr. “Especially again, talking about value in the draft, if you get a guy in the fourth or fifth round, maybe you’re lucky you get him in the sixth round, that can fill that tight end two role as a starter, or an h-back role as a starter for Brenton Strange, you have now established value on your roster.”

Last season Strange was Penn State’s third leading receiver, catching 32 passes for 362 yards and five touchdowns. He was one-part of a dynamic position group that caught 66 passes for 866 yards and 11 touchdowns.