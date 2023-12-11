UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – While this may be the first time that Penn State has played in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, it won’t be the first appearance for head coach James Franklin. The 10-year Penn State coach was Maryland’s offensive coordinator when the team made it to the bowl game in 2002.

Maryland defeated Tennessee 30-3 in that game and it’s safe to say that Franklin enjoyed his time in Atlanta.

“Last time I was at the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, I counted I ate 137 Chick-Fil-A sandwiches,” Franklin joked.

Peach Bowl helmet (WTAJ)

If Franklin ate 137 sandwiches, that would mean that he would have consumed close to 61,000 calories. If he was there for seven days, it also would have meant that he ate nearly 20 per day.

Franklin’s familiarity with the Peach Bowl extends far beyond his victory over the Volunteers and his affection for Chick-Fil-A, he also met Peach Bowl President Gary Stokan, who was stoked to have Penn State play in the game that he oversees.

“I root for friends, like James,” Stokan said. “I can say it now that I was rooting for Penn State to be a part of our game.”

When it comes to the game, Penn State is looking to become the first team to win each New Year’s Six Game.

“We have a chance to do something that’s never been done before in college football and will never happen again. I think that’s a motivator and something that our guys will take great pride in,” Franklin said.

“This is what a lot of these kids dream about playing in a new Year six bowl game,” Stokan added.

Penn State will face off with Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30 at noon.