UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Penn State Alumni Association will be hosting a watch party as the Penn State take on the Ole Miss in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

On Saturday, Dec. 30, beginning at 11:30 a.m., the Centre County Chapter of the Penn State Alumni Association will be gathering at the 19th Hole at Penn State’s Golf Course on West College Ave. Everyone is invited to come to cheer on the Nittany Lions as you watch the game on three screens throughout the bar and grill. There will also be Penn State swag and food and drink for purchase.

Get the latest Penn State sports updates with the Nittany Nation Newsletter or through the Nittany Nation App.

The event is free to attend and the association is asking those interested to register online prior to event.