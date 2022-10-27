UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) – Penn State Athletics released a statement on their social media platforms to address recent safety concerns from students.

The statement was released on Wednesday, Oct. 27. It specified that during last Saturday’s home game students faced several issues while trying to enter Beaver Stadium.

The department also mentioned that additional safety measures and protocols were taken at the beginning of the season that specifically addressed student entry into games.

While they said they are reviewing the measure, they also added that several new procedures have been put in place to ensure safety.

According to the release, students will receive a wristband to validate their student section ticket and will be required to show that wristband at each portal.

This is to hopefully prevent any non-student from getting into the student section.

“We also encourage our student and all fans to report any issues by texting “NITTANY” to 69050 and demonstrate their happy valley hospitality by exhibiting the behaviors to make Beaver Stadium Game Day Safe,” the Penn State Athletics Department said.