PASADENA, Calif. (WHTM) — It was on the Rose Bowl Stadium field that Ki-Jana Carter made his name known in that 1995 Rose Bowl. Monday, it was Central Pennsylvania native Nick Singleton.

The freshman running back broke out to an 87 yard touchdown that sealed a 35-21 win over the Utah Utes. Securing the Nittany Lions second-ever Rose Bowl title.

Singleton rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

“I’m a long time Penn Stater, and I remember back in 1994 it was Ki-Jana Carter,” said Penn State Associate Head Coach Terry Smith. “Then we were here in 2016 and I saw Saquon Barkley. It’s almost like we’re destined to have great running backs that take long runs in the Rose Bowl and Nick Singleton is the next one. That run is going to go down in history and well, let’s just keep that tradition going.”

Monday was a historic moment for the Nittany Lions, who have played in five Rose Bowls dating back to 1923. This was just Penn State’s second win in Pasadena.