PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Penn State Center Pittsburgh has changed its name to honor a legendary Nittany Lion and Steelers athlete.

On Tuesday, the Center officially became the Franco Harris Pittsburgh Center at Penn State, in honor of the late Franco Harris, who played running back for Penn State and Pittsburgh. Harris, a four-time Super Bowl Champion with the Steelers, died last December.

Dana and Dok Harris, Penn State President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi and others attended a private event to honor Franco’s life and legacy. Dr. Bendapudi said Franco was a “true ambassador” for Penn State and an outstanding community leader.

“Franco`s commitment to excellence, both on and off the field, and his dedication to philanthropy and public service exemplify the values we hold dear as a University,” Bendapudi said. “In renaming the Franco Harris Pittsburgh Center in his honor, we affirm our commitment to continuing his legacy through programming and resources that positively impact, empower and enrich the youth, students, families and communities of the Pittsburgh region and beyond.”

Franco made a huge impact both on and off the field during his time at Penn State and then again for the Pittsburgh community. Outside of the game, Franco was a philanthropist and the Center said he “embodied” the values and spirit that they strive for.

The Center holds a variety of programs for Penn State Outreach units and programs in addition to career services, alumni meetup opportunities and Penn State Extension programs.

Dana said the commitment to service aligned with Franco’s mission in life.

“Franco was forever building bridges for what`s right, what`s kind. He wouldn`t hang up his own photo or jersey on the wall, but he would use the space he had to make a difference,” Dana said. “He was a team player. He engaged and took time to talk to people. I saw the joy he could bring, and it will be tough for people to find someone to take his place. Any room he walked into he lit up, anything he touched, he made better.”

The Franco Harris Pittsburgh Center at Penn State serves the Greater Pittsburgh area and is located at the Energy Innovation Center at 1435 Bedford Avenue, Pittsburgh.