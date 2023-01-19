UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — Penn State wrestling puts its unbeaten record on the line Friday night against the defending Big Ten Champion Michigan Wolverines, a team that hasn’t lost a a dual since falling to Penn State in 2022’s regular season meet.

Friday’s dual is the 15th for the Nittany Lions at the Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State first wrestled there in 1996. The team is 10-4 all-time in those meets.

Friday marks the first of three-straight home meets. Penn State hosts Michigan State Sunday at Rec Hall, and then Iowa at the BJC Friday, January 27. That dual against no. 2 Iowa will mark the first time Penn State has hosted two meets inside the arena.

Michigan, 7-0, is ranked third in the nation. The Wolverines feature nine ranked wrestlers, including Mason Parris. At 285 lbs, Parris is second in the nation and is expected to face-off against top ranked Greg Kerkvliet. The Nittany Lions also feature nine ranked wrestlers, including four top ranked graplers, Roman Bravo-Young, Carter Starocci, Aaron Brooks and Kerkvliet.

After beating Michigan 29-6 in Ann Arbor last winter, Michigan won the Big Ten Championship, but lost to Penn State at the NCAA Championships.

Parking at the arena is expected to be at a premium with Penn State hockey at home next door in the Pegula Ice Arena. Because of that, Penn State limited parking in the Jordan East, and Stadium West lost to presale only. Parking is still available at the Nittany Deck for $10.