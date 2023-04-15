UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– Penn State fans filled the tailgate lots as soon as they opened on Saturday morning ahead of the Blue-White Game.

While the weather conditions were rainy, that didn’t stop die-hard fans like Bernie McConnell.

“I graduated in 1996 from Penn State,” McConnell said. “Three kids are coming here now. A lot of nieces and nephews and friends do too. I love Penn State.”

Bernie said he loves passing on the tradition of tailgating to his three kids. He never misses the annual spring game for anything.

“It’s so special to us, it’s a great time to party in the spring and get us ready for summer and then head into fall football season,” McConnell said. “We love it.”

Pia Mariconda made the trip back to Happy Valley and is also happy to pass the tradition on to her kids. Her family came well-equipped with rain gear to brave the conditions.

“I’m hoping that the rain passes and then it starts to get a little lively out here,” Mariconda said. “Then the kids are able to do all the fun stuff on the boardwalk. But it’s just a little cloud it’s going to go by, it’s going to be great.”