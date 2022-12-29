ANAHEIM, Calif. (WHTM/WTAJ) — When Penn State was picked to play in the 2023 Rose Bowl, thousands of Nittany Lions fans booked their plane tickets.

As Penn State kicks off Rose Bowl week at Disneyland, the amusement park was littered with Blue & White fans.

One Penn State student, Paige Reisinger, from Hershey said traveling to California was the perfect way to support the team as they face Utah.

“I think it’s just like the granddaddy bowl of ’em all,” Reisinger said. “It’s just super special to be out here.”

Penn State will kick things off against the Utes Monday, January 2 at 5 p.m. EST in Pasadena, California. The game can be watched on ESPN.