UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — A day after losing 25-14 to Michigan, Penn State has fired offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mike Yurcich. Yurcich was in his third season as the offensive coordinator with the Nittany Lions.

This year the Nittany Lions are averaging 37.7 points per game, but the offense has struggled to move the ball and the play calling has been questionable at times. Drew Allar and the wide receivers often seemed to not be on the same page. Allar is averaging only 196.5 points per game, however he has 21 touchdown passes.

Against Michigan on Saturday Allar had a season low 70 passing yards while completing 45.5% of his passes. After the game James Franklin was very critical of the play calling as they tried to get Allar in rhythm.

“We gotta do a better job of calling a game to allow a quarterback to get into rhythm,” said James Franklin. “That is critical. We gotta find easy completions for a quarterback to get into rhythm. That’s what everybody does. We gotta do a good job with that.”

In the six games against Ohio State and Michigan Yurcich’s offense averaged 19.3 points per game with the Nittany Lions going 0-6 against the best of the Big Ten.

Penn State will be searching for their sixth offensive coordinator in the James Franklin era. Ja’Juan Seider and Ty Howle will handle the interim offensive coordinator duties for the remainder of the season.