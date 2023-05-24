(WHTM) – Penn State Football will play Michigan State for the Land Grant Trophy at Ford Field in Detroit on Black Friday, Nov. 24.

The 7:30 p.m. kickoff from Detroit will be Penn State’s first Black Friday game since 1982 when the Nittany Lions defeated the Pitt Panthers 19-10. Penn State has played a total of four games on Black Friday (1976, 1978, 1980, 1982.)

Penn State has played Michigan State 36 times with their first meeting taking place on Nov. 13, 1914, where Michigan State would defeat the Nittany Lions 6-3.

Since that 1914 matchup Penn State is 17-18-1 against Michigan State all-time. Penn State defeated the Spartans 35-16 last season.

In 1993, the Land Grant Trophy would be born and the two schools would face off to determine who takes home one of the most unique trophies in college football. Penn State and Michigan State were the first two land-grant institutions in the United States with both schools being founded in 1855.

STATE COLLEGE, PA – DECEMBER 12: Penn State Nittany Lions players celebrate with the Land Grant Trophy after the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Beaver Stadium on December 12, 2020, in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Penn State Football also announced the following home game themes for the 2023 season: