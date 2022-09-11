UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sean Clifford had another productive day accounting for a pair of touchdowns and throwing for 213 yards while completing 70.4% of his passes. But the story of the game was the teenyboppers. The true freshmen got in the game and they put on a show.

The prized recruiting class lived up to its name, most notably Drew Allar and Nick Singleton. Allar came into the game in the third quarter and went 6/8 with 88 passing yards and two touchdowns.

“This guy’s got a great personality. He’s a fine kid, you know, doesn’t have an angry bone in his body,” said safety Ji’Ayir Brown. “But but he does show up when you need to show up. So he’s been playing great and I’m proud of him.”

With the game well in hand in the second half, Penn State rotated a lot of freshmen into the game. Guys like Khalil Dinkins and Omari Evans not only got the first catches of their career, they also had their first career touchdown reception. But the freshmen that truly stole the show was running back Nick Singleton.

Singleton had 10 carries for 179 yards and two touchdowns. He’s the first Penn State back since 2019 to top 150 rushing yards in a game.

“Those guys their roles will continue to grow as they gain experience and confidence as the season goes on,” said Head Coach James Franklin. “And we’re going to need them to see some freshmen not only play but make make some big plays pivotal plays within the game whether it long runs or touchdown catches or tackles or whatever it is, you know that that will be helpful for us moving forward.”

The Nittany Lions now will get set to head to Auburn for an SEC matchup. It’s a 3:30 kickoff in Alabama next Saturday.