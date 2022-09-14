UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg Little League team is continuing to get recognition for their incredible run in the Little League World Series. A couple of weeks ago Penn State Football invited the team out to a practice where Head Coach James Franklin says it was important to congratulate them on a great season.

“Obviously representing the state and Hollidaysburg communities was a really cool experience for those young men… for those young kids excuse me,” said Franklin. “And their coaches and their moms and dads and all that kind of stuff so being able to have them here and recognize their success was pretty cool.”